XAT 2021: XLRI Announces Date For Xavier Aptitude Test; Apply Before November 30

XAT 2021: Xavier School of Management announced the date for the upcoming Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 to be held on January 3, 2021. XAT 2021 registration has started from 12th September 2020.

Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 2:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management announced the date for the upcoming Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 to be held on January 3, 2021. XAT 2021 registration has started from 12th September 2020. The last date of applying is November 30, 2020. The duration of the test will be for three hours, i.e., from 9:30 AM to 12.30 PM.

XAT 2021 will accept applications for XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI I Delhi-NCR campus. A candidate can choose two preferred test cities for the test. More than 89 institutes are using the XAT score for their respective admission process.

Director, XLRI, Fr. P. Christie S.J., Xavier School of Management, said, ”XLRI has been conducting XAT on behalf of XAMI for over 70 years on an all India level to select the most suitable students for management education. XAT, though one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology. XAT’s multi-dimensional testing framework strives to assess the aptitude of candidates for business management education meaningfully. XAT has a multi-pronged examination structure and in-built fairness to evaluate candidates aspiring to be future business leaders.”

Candidates who are holding a recognized Bachelor's Degree of minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline and those completing their final examination by 10th June 2021 may also apply. All Indian candidates must appear for XAT 2021. However, NRI and Foreign candidates may apply through their GMAT scores.

XAT 2021 will be conducted from 185 centres all across India in the following cities - Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal..

The details of XAT 2021 are available at https://xatonline.in/.

