XAT 2021: Xavier School Of Management Releases Mock Test At Official Website Xatonline.in

XAT 2021: Xavier School of Management releases mock test

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released a mock test for the Xavier Admission Test (XAT) 2021 on its official website xatonline.in. The XAT 2021 exam will take place on January 3, 2021, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The XAT admit card will be released by December 31. XAT is conducted for admissions to postgraduate management courses in XAT-affiliated colleges including Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), Xavier Institute of Management, Bangalore (XIMB), Information Management Technology, Ghaziabad (IMT), TA Pai Management Institute, Karnataka (TAPMI) and other 150 MBA colleges across India.

XAT Mock Test 2021

Total duration of computer-based program is 180 minutes

Question paper comprises of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) divided into two parts-- Part 1 (165 minutes) - verbal ability and logical reasoning (26 questions), decision making (21 questions), quantitative aptitude and data interpretation (28 questions), Part 2 (15 minutes) - general knowledge (25 questions)

XAT 2021 will have negative marking as per which 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer, while Part 2 of the paper will be exempted from this.

Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates will get relaxation in terms of timings.

Steps to access XAT Mock Test 2021

Login XAT 2021 website xatonline.in

Click on the mock test tab and press sign in option.

A pop-up window will appear consisting of general examination instructions

Click Next to access the XAT mock test and finally click ‘I am ready’ to begin the mock test.

XAT 2020 was held on January 5 last year and was termed as 'difficult' by the experts. The XAT administration had removed the negative marking for that particular year