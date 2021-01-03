Image credit: Shutterstock XAT 2021 Today; Know Last Minute Tips

The Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, will be held today between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm in multiple exam centres across the country. The eligibility test of XAT 2021, conducted for the admission to postgraduate management courses, will be held in computer based mode.

XAT 2021 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple choice questions with four sections - - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. As per XAT 2021 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer

XLRI has already released the XAT 2021 admit cards for the computer-based exam.To access the XAT 2021 exam admit cards, students have to login at the website -- xatonline.in with their XAT 2021 Ids and dates of birth.

XLRI has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are expected to be followed strictly by all the aspirants of XAT 2021. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.