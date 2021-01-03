XAT 2021 Today; Know Last Minute Tips

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) will hold the XAT 2021 today from 9:30 am in online computer-based mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 3, 2021 8:22 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, will be held today between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm in multiple exam centres across the country. The eligibility test of XAT 2021, conducted for the admission to postgraduate management courses, will be held in computer based mode.

XAT 2021 for the admission to MBA programmes in XLRI will be held for multiple choice questions with four sections - - Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making and General Knowledge. As per XAT 2021 marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer

XLRI has already released the XAT 2021 admit cards for the computer-based exam.To access the XAT 2021 exam admit cards, students have to login at the website -- xatonline.in with their XAT 2021 Ids and dates of birth.

XAT 2021: Rules To Be Followed By Candidates During Exam

XLRI has released exam day guidelines and COVID-19 advisory which are expected to be followed strictly by all the aspirants of XAT 2021. Students are advised to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

  • Students have to take XAT exam 2021 admit cards

  • Wearing of masks, using sanitisers frequently have been made mandatory for the XAT 2021 aspirants

  • Students are advised to reach their XAT 2021 exam centres at the designated reporting time

  • Along with the XAT 2021 admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the XAT exam centres

  • Candidates are required to submit a signed copy of a COVID-19 Self Declaration Form to ensure everyone at the XAT 2021 exam centre is safe

