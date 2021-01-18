XAT 2021 Result Announced; XLRI Releases Scorecard At Xlri.ac.in

XAT 2021 Result Announced; XLRI Releases Scorecard At Official Website

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has declared the results for Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) on its official website at xlri.ac.in. The postgraduate management entrance candidates can check their respective results using their login details. XAT 2021 scorecard will have details of the candidates including name, date of birth, gender, XAT 2021 ID, sectional percentage and percentile, total percentage and percentile and general knowledge percentage and percentile.

Direct link to XAT 2021 score card

XLRI had already published the XAT answer key on January 8 in the form of PDF. To access the XAT 2021 answer keys, candidates had to login the website with their XAT Ids and passwords.

This year's entrance exam was aced by Animie Singh who scored 99.99 followed by Farzan Shaikh scoring 99.46 and Ravi Prinshu scoring 99.85.

Steps to check XAT 2021 result

Visit the official website of XAT or (Click here)

Now enter application number/ registered ID and password

Now click on “Scorecard” tab

XAT 2021 result will appear on computer screen

Download and take a print out of XAT result for future reference

Xavier Aptitude Test, commonly known as XAT, is conducted for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. XAT is a national level test held in online mode. XAT 2021 was held on January 3 at multiple XAT exam centres across the country.