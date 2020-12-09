XAT 2021 Application Window To Close Tomorrow; Check Steps

The application window for the Xavier Aptitude Test 2021 (XAT 2021) will close today. Candidates willing to appear for the XAT 2021 on January 3, 2021, can apply online at xatonline.in. Candidates have to register at the official website -- xatonline.in and create an account using the names, email IDs, mobile phone numbers and select a state. XAT is a national level entrance test conducted for admission to management programmes.

XAT is conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). The admission authority opened the XAT registration window on September 12, 2020. To be eligible to apply for XAT 2020, candidates must hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in any stream. The XAT score will be used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

To Register for XAT 2020

Step 1 - Visit the official website of XAT 2020 -- xatonline.in

Step 2 - Register by creating an account by entering the Email ID

Step 3 - With the system-generated registration ID, login again

Step 4 - On the next window, enter the details required and submit required documents

Step 5 - Submit the XAT 2021 application form

As per XAT 2021 exam dates, XLRI will conduct the entrance test on January 3, 2021, and students will be able to access and download their XAT 2021 admit cards from December 20. The XAT 2021 admit cards will mention details of the exams including names of candidates, XAT 2021 exam centres and XAT roll numbers.