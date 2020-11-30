  • Home
XAT 2021 Registration Ends Today, Apply Online At Xatonline.in

XAT 2021 Application Form: Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 will end today. Apply online at xatonline.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 11:56 am IST

Image credit: xatonline.in
New Delhi:

XAT 2021: Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) will end today, November 30, 2020. Candidates can apply online on the official website, xatonline.in, up to 12 am today. The XAT form fee is Rs 1750. XAT 2021, as per the official schedule, will be held on January 3. Admit cards will be made available on the official website from December 30, 2020. XAT 2021 would be conducted in 70 cities across India.

Steps to Register for XAT 2021 Online

Go to the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register

A pop-up window will appear. Enter name, email ID, phone number, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question.

Click on the "register" button.

A verification email will be sent to you.

Enter your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard.

Clicking on "Apply Now". It will redirect you to the application form page.

Fill in the XAT Application Form 2021 page, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

XLRI -Xavier School of Management conducts Xavier Aptitude Test on behalf of XAMI.

For more than 70 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level for admission to management programmes at participating institutions.

More than 160 institutes use the Xavier Aptitude Test score for admission.

Xavier Aptitude Test XAT 2020 XAT Registration
