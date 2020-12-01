XAT 2021 Registration To Be Continued Till December 10

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has extended the deadline of XAT 2021 registration. All the candidates willing to appear in XAT 2021 exam and have missed the opportunity to register, can fill the application form on the official website-xatonline.in up to December 10. The registration fee for XAT 2021 is Rs 1,750.

XLRI, the exam conducting body, has scheduled the entrance test on January 3, 2021, and as per the official announcement, the XAT admit cards will be available on the official website from December 20.

Also Read || XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide

How to register for XAT 2021 online

1- Go to the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register

2- Enter name, email ID, phone number, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question.

3- Click on the "register" button.

4- A verification email will be sent to you.

5- Key in your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard.

6- Clicking on "Apply Now". It will redirect you to the application form page.

7- Fill in the XAT Application Form 2021 page, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

Also Read || Xavier School Of Management To Accept GRE, GMAT Scores For Executive PGDM

This year, more than 70 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level for admission to management programmes at participating institutions. Over 160 institutes use the Xavier Aptitude Test score for admission.