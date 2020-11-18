XAT 2021: Register Up To November 30 At Xatonline.in

  • Home
XAT 2021 Registration: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has started the XAT 2021 registration on the official website, xatonline.in. Candidates can register for XAT 2021 up to November 30.

Education | Written By Sundar Rajan | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 2:16 pm IST

Image credit: xatonline.in
New Delhi:

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has started the XAT 2021 registration on the official website, xatonline.in. Candidates can register for XAT 2021 up to November 30. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021, and admit cards will be available on the official website from December 30. Registration fee for XAT 2021 is Rs 1,750.

Read || XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide

XAT 2021 Important Dates

Events

Dates

XAT 2021 Last Date of Registration

November 30, 2020

Admit Card Available from

December 20, 2020

XAT Exam

January 03, 2021

How to Register for XAT 2021 Online:

Find the "Register" button at the top of the official website, xatonline.in.

A pop-up window will appear. Enter name, email ID, phone number, password (as your choice), state, city, and security question.

Click on the "register" button. A verification mail will be sent to your registered email ID.

Enter your login credentials and sign in to the dashboard. The dashboard has the XAT 2021 application form.

Clicking on the "Apply Now" button will redirect you to the application form page.

From the XAT Application Form 2021 page, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

Pay the application fee, submit, take a print out the XAT 2021 application form, and note the reference number for your future use.

About XAT 2021

XAT 2021 will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021. XLRI runs Xavier Aptitude Test on behalf of XAMI. XLRI has been conducting XAT at the All India level for over 70 years to select suitable students for management education.

More than 160 institutes use the Xavier Aptitude Test score for admission.

