XAT 2021: MBA Candidates Find Quantitative Aptitude Section Bit Tricky

XAT Quantitative Aptitude section found to be moderately difficult

Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT 2021) held by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) for postgraduate management courses concluded today and the candidates felt its difficulty level was similar to that of XAT 2020 and XAT 2019. XAT 2021 was held for admissions into more than 160 MBA schools all over the country. It was held in a computer-based mode at designated examination centres. The Quantitative Aptitude (QA) was found to be a bit tricky as compared to previous years.

Read more: XAT 2021 Over; Here’s How To Calculate Marks, Percentile

XAT was held for two different management streams- Human Resource Management (HRM) and Business Management (BM). Few questions under Quantitative Aptitude were found to be difficult as its cut-off is expected to be around 10.5-11 marks for XLRI BM and 9 to 9.5 marks for XLRI HRM.

XAT Exam pattern

The XAT 2021 management entrance examination was divided into Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 consisted of Verbal and Logical Ability (VALR) -26 questions, Quantitative Ability (QA) and Data Interpretation- 28 questions, and Decision Making (DM)- 21 questions. Part 2 consisted of the General Awareness section- 25 questions.

The overall cut-off for XLRI BM programme is expected around 32.5-33.5 marks and XLRI HRM programme around 30-31, as reported by Careers Launcher.

XAT 2020 Verbal and Logical Ability section was also found to be more difficult than the previous exams.

The XAT 2021 results will be announced on its official website xatonline.in.