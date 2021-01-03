Image credit: Shutterstock XAT 2021 Over; Here’s How To Calculate Marks, Percentile

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 is now over. The exam was held today, January 3, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at test centers across the country. The exam was held for four sections -- Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, and General Knowledge. To know the chances of qualification, candidates must know how to calculate XAT score and percentile.

In XAT 2021, candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted and 0.10 marks will be deducted if more than eight questions are not attempted.

To calculate XAT percentile, follow these steps:

Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared in XAT 2021 Assign a rank (r), to all candidates who appeared in XAT based on the measured score obtained in the Verbal and Logical Ability section. Calculate percentile (P) using this formula: XAT Percentile (P) = {(N-r)/N} x100 Now, round out the percentile score up to two decimal points. For example, all percentile points that are greater than or equal to 89.995% are rounded to 90%. Follow the same formula for calculating the overall XAT percentile and for other sections.

As per official information, XAT 2021 result will be declared after three weeks. When announced, results will be available on the official website -- https://xatonline.in/ and candidates will be able to check their individual results using login credentials.

XAT is conducted by the XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) and scores of the entrance exam are being used by more than 160 institutes for admission.