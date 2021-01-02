XAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines

  • Home
XAT 2021: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be held tomorrow between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm in computer-based mode at designated exam centres across the country.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 2, 2021 3:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be conducted tomorrow, January 3 between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. The XAT 2021 is scheduled to be held in computer-based mode at multiple XAT exam centres across the country. The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) adminiters XAT for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XLRI has already released the XAT 2021 admit cards for the computer-based exam. To access the XAT 2021 exam admit cards, students have to login at the website -- xatonline.in with their XAT 2021 Ids and dates of birth.

XAT 2021 Exam Day Guidelines

  • Students have to take XAT exam 2021 admit cards

  • Students are advised to reach their XAT 2021 exam centres at the designated reporting time

  • Along with the XAT 2021 admit card, students have to carry a valid photo ID card to the XAT exam centres

  • Candidates are required to submit a signed copy of a COVID-19 Self Declaration Form to ensure everyone at the XAT 2021 exam centre is safe

