XAT 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be conducted tomorrow, January 3 between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. The XAT 2021 is scheduled to be held in computer-based mode at multiple XAT exam centres across the country. The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) adminiters XAT for admissions to postgraduate (PG) management programmes at XLRI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for the admission.

XLRI has already released the XAT 2021 admit cards for the computer-based exam. To access the XAT 2021 exam admit cards, students have to login at the website -- xatonline.in with their XAT 2021 Ids and dates of birth.

XAT 2021 Exam Day Guidelines