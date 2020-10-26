XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide

Xavier Aptitude Test is one of the important MBA entrance examinations and it is essential that the candidates draw a clear strategy so as to crack the XAT 2021 exam. XAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021, in online mode. Candidates while preparing for XAT 2021 must shift their entire focus on minimal error and high accuracy. Also, candidates must have a planned approach so that they can manage the time well and maintain accuracy and speed.

Some of the XAT 2021 exam preparation tips are:

XAT 2021 Exam Section-wise preparation tips

Verbal and Logical Ability

Develop the habit of reading the newspaper every day

Subscribe to online vocabulary enhancers

Inculcate new phrases/idioms/words in everyday life

Watch English movies with subtitles

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

Improve calculations by practising Vedic maths

Solve sets in the time limit

Engage in paperless calculations

Refer suitable study materials to understand the method of solving questions

Decision Making and Analytical Skills

Analyse the questions carefully

Pay attention to the minor details

Rely on the given data

Make a fair decision

Discuss in groups

General Awareness

Read the newspaper on a daily basis

Participate in online quiz

Be thorough with the history

Cover theoretical and practical aspects of the global economy

Revise your concepts

Among many management entrance examinations, Quantitative Aptitude remains the tougher section which requires brushing up of mathematical concepts frequently. Candidates must revise the important formulas and concepts before doing the mathematical calculations. Also, candidates must develop the habit of reading to enhance the speed of understanding and reading the text and become aware of the current affairs.

Identify your weak and strong areas

Candidates must focus on the areas which will help them gain more marks. Prepare a list of strong and weak areas and frame the complete preparation strategy accordingly.

Take mock tests

Mock tests are similar to the trial exams which must be taken by the candidates before the main examination. Mock tests will help candidates to become familiar with the type of questions that are expected to appear in XAT 2021. Mock tests will help students to analyse their mistakes and common errors that are needed to be avoided. Giving mock tests will also help candidates in time management which is itself half work done.