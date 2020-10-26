  • Home
  • Education
  • XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide

XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide

XAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021, in online mode. Candidates while preparing for XAT 2021 must shift their entire focus on minimal error and high accuracy.

Education | Written By Shruti | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 1:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

XAT 2021: XLRI Announces Date For Xavier Aptitude Test; Apply Before November 30
XAT 2020 Concludes: "A Difficult Paper" Says Expert
Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) On January 5
XAT 2019 Result Declared, Download Score Card
XAT 2019 Over; Experts Call It Moderately Difficult
XAT 2019 Registration Next Week; Check Details
XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide
XAT 2021 Exam Preparation Tips: Know Complete Strategy And Guide
New Delhi:

Xavier Aptitude Test is one of the important MBA entrance examinations and it is essential that the candidates draw a clear strategy so as to crack the XAT 2021 exam. XAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2021, in online mode. Candidates while preparing for XAT 2021 must shift their entire focus on minimal error and high accuracy. Also, candidates must have a planned approach so that they can manage the time well and maintain accuracy and speed.

Some of the XAT 2021 exam preparation tips are:

XAT 2021 Exam Section-wise preparation tips

Verbal and Logical Ability

  • Develop the habit of reading the newspaper every day

  • Subscribe to online vocabulary enhancers

  • Inculcate new phrases/idioms/words in everyday life

  • Watch English movies with subtitles

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

  • Improve calculations by practising Vedic maths

  • Solve sets in the time limit

  • Engage in paperless calculations

  • Refer suitable study materials to understand the method of solving questions

Decision Making and Analytical Skills

  • Analyse the questions carefully

  • Pay attention to the minor details

  • Rely on the given data

  • Make a fair decision

  • Discuss in groups

General Awareness

  • Read the newspaper on a daily basis

  • Participate in online quiz

  • Be thorough with the history

  • Cover theoretical and practical aspects of the global economy

Revise your concepts

Among many management entrance examinations, Quantitative Aptitude remains the tougher section which requires brushing up of mathematical concepts frequently. Candidates must revise the important formulas and concepts before doing the mathematical calculations. Also, candidates must develop the habit of reading to enhance the speed of understanding and reading the text and become aware of the current affairs.

Identify your weak and strong areas

Candidates must focus on the areas which will help them gain more marks. Prepare a list of strong and weak areas and frame the complete preparation strategy accordingly.

Take mock tests

Mock tests are similar to the trial exams which must be taken by the candidates before the main examination. Mock tests will help candidates to become familiar with the type of questions that are expected to appear in XAT 2021. Mock tests will help students to analyse their mistakes and common errors that are needed to be avoided. Giving mock tests will also help candidates in time management which is itself half work done.

Click here for more Education News
XAT Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Details Here
IGNOU June TEE 2020 Results Out; Check Details Here
NEET 2020 Counselling: Registration For NEET UG Counselling From Tomorrow; Check Schedule
NEET 2020 Counselling: Registration For NEET UG Counselling From Tomorrow; Check Schedule
Rajasthan Board Releases Reduced RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21; Direct Link
Rajasthan Board Releases Reduced RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21; Direct Link
DU Admissions 2020 Against 3rd Cut-Off List From Today; Know Process, Documents Required
DU Admissions 2020 Against 3rd Cut-Off List From Today; Know Process, Documents Required
Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard
Allahabad University Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Download Scorecard
.......................... Advertisement ..........................