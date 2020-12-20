Image credit: Shutterstock XAT 2021 Admit Card Tomorrow At Xatonline.in, Here’s How To Download

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 admit card will be released tomorrow, December 21, 2020. XLRI Jamshedpur, the conducting body of XAT 2021, will release admit cards at xatonline.in. Earlier, XAT 2021 admit card was scheduled to be released today but as per information on the official website, it will now be available tomorrow. The Management entrance test, for admission to 160 participating institutions, will be held on January 3, 2021, at 71 exam centres across the country.

The XAT 2021 admit cards will mention details of the exams including names of candidates, XAT 2021 exam centres and XAT roll numbers.

How To Download XAT Admit Card 2021

Go to the official website, xatonline.in

Login using your XAT ID and password

XAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Click on ‘download admit card’

Take a print out for future reference

XAT is conducted by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). XAT 2021 registration window was available from September 12 to December 20. XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for admission.

XAT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines