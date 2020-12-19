XAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Guidelines
XLRI Jamshedpur, the conducting body of XAT 2021, will release the XAT admit card in an online mode tomorrow, December 20, 2020.
XLRI Jamshedpur, the conducting body of XAT 2021, will release the XAT admit card in an online mode tomorrow, December 20, 2020. XAT, a computer-based test, will be held on January 3, 2021, at 71 exam centres across the nation. The national level entrance examination is conducted for admission to MBA programs.
XAT Admit Card 2021: How To Download
Step 1- Go to the official website of XAT 2021
Step 2- Click on the ‘login’ tab and enter XAT ID and password
Step 3- XAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 4- Students must check for any discrepancies and contact XAT officials in case of any
Step 5- Click on the ‘download admit card’ tab.
Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
XAT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates must report at the exam centre one hour prior to the beginning of the exam.
- Students must adhere to the instructions mentioned on the admit card
- Candidates must be seated as per the Centre Registration Number (CRN).
- Negative marking for unattempted questions will be distributed across the three sections proportionately.
- Candidates who will finish the exam before the allotted time will not be allowed to leave the centre.
