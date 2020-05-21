  • Home
WWF And Environment Ministry To Host Web Conference For Students On Conservation

The digital conference of parties aims to provide an opportunity for the students of India to gain knowledge on environment-related issues and find solutions to their problems.

Image credit: WWF India
New Delhi:

The World Wide Fund for Nature, or WWF, will host a Model Conference of Parties (MCOPs) in digital mode on the International Day of Biological Diversity.

The conference will be conducted in association with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) over May 22 and 23.

The conference o aims to provide an opportunity to Indian students to gain knowledge on environment-related issues and find solutions to their problems.

Union Minister Prakash Javedekar will be chief guest at the conference along with many experts on conservation and grassroot level organisations associated with the field of environment.

The partners of WWF, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) are also associated with this digital model conference of parties.

The digital conference can be accessed live on WWF’s YouTube channel.

