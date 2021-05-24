“Wrong Call On Board Exams 2021”: NSUI On Centre’s Decision To Hold Class 12 Exams

NSUI terms the decision of the Central Government a "wrong call" to conduct Class 12th board exams 2021

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has opposed the Central Government’s decision to conduct the Class 12th board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Government in a meeting on Sunday, May 23, discussed the issue of pending Class 12th exams and entrance exams (JEE and NEET) where it proposed two options for conducting Class 12th exams. While one option was to have the Class 12th students write exams in only a select few 19 major subjects, the second option was to hold exams in schools but change the exam pattern to one that has only objective questions.

Following the proposals, NSUI issued a statement and said: “The conclusion of this meeting will do nothing but put the lives of these innocent students at risk.”

The NSUI President Neeraj Kundan in the statement said: “The Modi government has again proved itself to be insensitive by making a wrong call about the board exams as it will result in mass gatherings of the students ultimately putting the students as well as their families at risk.. but now rather than coming up to a safe way out they have decided to [conduct the exams] .. when the people across this country are dying of coronavirus.”

Questioning the government decision to conduct this exam, the NSUI further asks, “If the government is ready to come up with an evaluation formula for many other subjects why can’t they do the same for these 19 subjects as well?”

Conducting exams for these 19 subjects, NSUI said, could be equally dangerous as it would have been for all the subjects and considering the present conditions in the country this is not the risk which Modi Government should take.