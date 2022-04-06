Writing Political Messages On West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Exam To Get Penal Action

  • Home
Examiners of the Madhyamik examination for Class 10 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have found that a number of students have written 'Khela Hobe' (there will be a game), a slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress, on their answer papers.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 10:52 pm IST

Kolkata:

As a section of the students appearing for the West Bengal board's Class 10 examination have written a popular political slogan on their answer papers, the authorities have decided to take penal action against examinees if they replicate the same in the ongoing Class 12 exam. Examiners of the Madhyamik examination for class 10 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have found that a number of students have written 'Khela Hobe' (there will be a game), a slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress, on their answer papers.

The exam was conducted last month. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) which organises the Uchcha Madhyamik examination, popularly known as Higher Secondary (HS) exam, for class 12, said it will take penal action if any candidate writes political messages or drawings on the answer papers.

"Examiners have been instructed not to evaluate such answer papers. Penal action will be taken (against those who will write such matters). A high powered committee formed by the Council will decide on the quantum of punishment," WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI on Wednesday. Writing political slogans, campaigns or controversial issues that violate the rules and guidelines of the WBCHSE will invite strict action, Mr Bhattacharya said.

The HS exams began on April 2 and will continue till April 27. When contacted by PTI, educationist Nrisingaprasad Bhaduri welcomed the decision. No ruling party should politicise the education sector and influence impressionable minds, said Bhaduri, also a noted Indologist. West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Dr Kalyanmoy Ganguly could not be reached for his comments despite several attempts.

