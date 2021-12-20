Woxsen University Inaugurates 4 Learning Facilities Providing Quality Education To Students

  • Home
Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao inaugurated four mega facilities in the Woxsen University campus.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 20, 2021 3:00 pm IST

Image credit: Official website/woxsen.edu.in
New Delhi:

Telangana Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao inaugurated four mega facilities in the Woxsen University campus. These facilities include a Library and a Self Learning centre which is fully digitised and provides access to over 15,000 books and 33,000 online resources to the students, a Bloomberg Finance Lab having 20 Bloomberg terminals, a State-of-the-Art Academic Block, and the League which is an international sports arena.

These four mega facilities aim at providing quality education to the students along with meeting the global standards of education.

Bloomberg Finance Lab

Bloomberg finance lab contains 20 Bloomberg terminals which is amongst the largest in India. This lab will help students in acquiring a diverse skill set in financial services and capital market sectors. Students will be deeply exposed to real-time data with the use of advanced technologies through this lab.

Woxsen’s Library and Self-Learning Center

Woxsen’s library and self-learning centre is fully digitised and automated which provides access to over 15,000 books and more than 33,000 online resources to the students. .

The League

The League is an international sports arena established with an olympic vision to rouse the champion in students. It covers a wide array of sporting facilities, which includes two 5-a-side football fields with FIFA quality pro synthetic turf, a box cricket arena with a pitch to ICC level cricket ground, and many other facilities.

New Academic Block

Woxsen's all-encompassing State-of-the-Art New Academic Block is a true jewel in the crown. It has about 75,000 square feet in size and features cutting-edge labs and studios, as well as modern lecture theatres and classrooms. The advanced laboratories, which include AI & Robotics Studio, Analytics & Behavioral Labs, Design Studios, Architecture Studios, and many others, facilitate applied learning and real-time information.

