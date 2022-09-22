WorldSkills Competition 2022: 58 Indian Candidates To Showcase Skills In 52 Trades Across 15 Countries

46th WorldSkills Competition 2022

The 46th edition of WorldSkills Competition 2022, the biggest skills competition in the world is to roll out soon. The 58-member team including 19 per cent woman representation from India is also participating in the WorldSkills Competition 2022. The competitors will be showcasing their skills in 52 trades across 15 countries in Europe, Korea, Japan, and the USA. The 46th WorldSkills Competition will bring together more than 1,400 young professionals, representing over 60 countries.

In the current edition of the competition, Team India will compete in six new-age skills, including Industry 4.0, Robot System Integration, Additive Manufacturing, and Renewable Energy. All Indian competitors have undergone robust training to polish their skills with support of industries and academia like Toyota, Maruti, NIFT, Mahindra and Mahindra and more. Likith Kumar YP, a candidate in the current team of India has already won a bronze medal in prototype modeling in the first leg of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WSC2022), held in Bern, Switzerland.

Addressing the candidates, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said: "We are witnessing a true Yuva Shakti and we are all spectators of this great phenomenon called skilling that is propelling the economic wheels of our country."

"With the power of skills, we will soon witness India’s techade. Guided by the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, we have been able to create a globally competitive youth that is prepared to make India the Skill Hub of the World. The huge spectrum of skills on display today gives me reason to believe that we will have many skilling champions who we must celebrate," he added.

Lauding the hard work of students and trainers, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE gave his best wishes to all the candidates. "The fact that we embraced big challenges including the pandemic is testimony to our resilience and grit. What we have seen in the national competitions strengthens our belief that we will get more glories for our nation in WorldSkills Competition 2022," Mr Atul said.