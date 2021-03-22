World Water Day: IGNOU Holds ‘National Seminar On Valuing Water’

IGNOU organised a ‘National Seminar on Valuing Water’ on World Water Day

On the occasion of World Water Day, Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies organized a ‘National Seminar on Valuing Water’. Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, chaired the session.

Prof Rao emphasised on the judicious use of this scarce natural resource and highlighted the role of IGNOU in creating awareness in conserving water through its vast network of regional centres and study centres.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission on Clean Ganga, was the chief guest of the Seminar. He highlighted the major achievements of the National Mission on Clean Ganga and briefed everyone about the ‘Ganga Quest’ quiz competition starting next month.

Prof Virendra Kumar Vijay, National Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, gave an overview of the current water crisis, water availability in India and strategies to meet the demand.

AK Singh, Ex-Deputy Director General (NRM), deliberated upon water security with an emphasis on nature-based solutions, waste-water treatment and integrated water management.

Dr Pawan Labhasetwar, Chief Scientist and Head, Water Technology and Management, National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, shared his research on the assessment of water quality along the entire stretch of River Ganga, including its major tributaries.