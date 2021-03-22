  • Home
  • Education
  • World Water Day: IGNOU Holds ‘National Seminar On Valuing Water’

World Water Day: IGNOU Holds ‘National Seminar On Valuing Water’

On the occasion of World Water Day, Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies organized a ‘National Seminar on Valuing Water’.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 5:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Extends OPENMAT, BEd, Post Basic Nursing Programme Entrance Test Application Deadline
IGNOU OPENMAT, OPENNET Registration Ends Today
IGNOU OPENMAT Registration Ends Tomorrow; Exam On April 11
IGNOU Offers Online Programmes To Overseas Students
IGNOU Extends Last Date Of Admission, Re-Registration For January Session
IGNOU Launches New Postgraduate Course In Folklore, Culture Studies
World Water Day: IGNOU Holds ‘National Seminar On Valuing Water’
IGNOU organised a ‘National Seminar on Valuing Water’ on World Water Day
New Delhi:

On the occasion of World Water Day, Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies organized a ‘National Seminar on Valuing Water’. Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, chaired the session.

Prof Rao emphasised on the judicious use of this scarce natural resource and highlighted the role of IGNOU in creating awareness in conserving water through its vast network of regional centres and study centres.

Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission on Clean Ganga, was the chief guest of the Seminar. He highlighted the major achievements of the National Mission on Clean Ganga and briefed everyone about the ‘Ganga Quest’ quiz competition starting next month.

Prof Virendra Kumar Vijay, National Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, gave an overview of the current water crisis, water availability in India and strategies to meet the demand.

AK Singh, Ex-Deputy Director General (NRM), deliberated upon water security with an emphasis on nature-based solutions, waste-water treatment and integrated water management.

Dr Pawan Labhasetwar, Chief Scientist and Head, Water Technology and Management, National Environment Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, shared his research on the assessment of water quality along the entire stretch of River Ganga, including its major tributaries.

Click here for more Education News
IGNOU Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
India Post Announces International Letter Writing Competition For School Students
India Post Announces International Letter Writing Competition For School Students
Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Government's
Madras High Court Upholds Tamil Nadu Government's "All Pass" Order
Government Warns About Fake NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Document
Government Warns About Fake NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Document
IISER BS-MS Admission 2021 Through JEE Advanced, KVPY, Other Exams; Details Soon
IISER BS-MS Admission 2021 Through JEE Advanced, KVPY, Other Exams; Details Soon
CMAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released By March 24
CMAT 2021 Admit Card To Be Released By March 24
.......................... Advertisement ..........................