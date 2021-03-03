Image credit: Jamia Hamdard World Unani Day 2021: Jamia Hamdard Organises National Symposium

As part of the World Unani Day celebration, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, had organised a National Symposium today, on March 3. The National Symposium, in hybrid mode -- a mix of both online and offline, was held by the School of Unani Medical Education and Research. The theme of the national symposium held today was “Research in Unani Medicine: Historical Perspective and Opportunities in Current Scenario”.

The offline physical programme was held at the Convention Centre, Jamia Hamdard. The main objective of World Unani Day is to spread awareness about health care delivery through the Unani system of medicine with its preventive and curative philosophy. “The event provided a platform to discuss a wide range of topics which would help in developing knowledge and understanding of the Unani System of Medicine and its contribution to health and well-being,” a Jamia Hamdard statement said.

Unani Day is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Unani scholar and social reformer Hakim Ajmal Khan. He was an eminent Indian Unani physician who was a versatile genius, a great scholar, a social reformer, a noted freedom fighter, a Unani medical educationist and founder of scientific research in Unani System of Medicine, the statement added.

Minister of Health Delhi Government Satyendra Jain was the Chief Guest of the symposium. Apart from the faculties and students of Jamia Hamdard, Director General of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine Professor (Dr) Asim Ali Khan was present during the ceremony as the Distinguished Guest of Honour. And Chairman, Examining Body for Paramedical Training for Bharatiya Chikitsa, Delhi Department of Health and Family Welfare Dr Pradeep Kr Aggarwal attended as the Guest of Honour.

In his presidential address, Professor (Dr) MA Jafri, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, emphasised the integral role of research in transformation and upliftment of Unani medicine as evidence-based medicine.

The organising chairman of the symposium, Professor SM Arif Zaidi, Dean, School of Unani Medical Education and Research, in his welcome address stated that Unani fraternity at this school is committed towards bringing the best of Unani healthcare, education and research and contribute positively to present to healthcare system with utmost dedication.

Speaking on the occasion and paying homage to Hakim Ajmal Khan, Dr Aggarwal assured the support and encouragement in the propagation and promotion of AYUSH systems in general and Unani medicine in particular.

Paying tribute to Ajmal Khan, Mr Jain congratulated the corona warriors of Jamia Hamdard in combating COVID-19 and he extended his assurance and support to Jamia Hamdard from Delhi Government.