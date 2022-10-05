World Teachers’ Day 2022: Know Why It Is Observed On October 5; Theme This Year

World Teachers Day 2022 today

World Teachers’ Day is observed every year on October 5 across the globe to recognise and celebrate educators including teachers, researchers and professors’ work. The World or International Teachers Day is celebrated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International. The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The Transformation Of Education Begins With Teachers”.

The theme this year for International Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The Transformation Of Education Begins With Teachers”. World Teachers' Day 2022 at the UNESCO Headquarters today will include the award ceremony of the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development as well as a series of other in-person and on-line events.

World Teachers' Day: Why It Is Celebrated On October 5

A recommendation on the status of teachers was adopted on October 5, 1966, and to mark that event, UNESCO has been celebrating World Teachers’ Day since 1994 on this day. The recommendation set standards including teachers’ rights and responsibilities, initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching-learning conditions.

As per UNESCO, “The WTD provides an annual occasion to take stock of achievements and raise awareness around challenges facing teachers and the role of teachers in the achievement of the global education targets.”