World Teachers' Day 2020 Celebration Begins; Know History And Importance Of The Day

Image credit: Shutterstock International Teachers Day 2020: History And Importance

World Teachers' Day 2020: Every year, the world celebrates Teachers’ day on October 5 to recognize achievements of the teachers worldwide.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International celebrates International Teachers day to commemorate the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.

The World Teachers’ Day 2020 celebrations, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are being held virtually around the world stressed over a week between October 5 and October 12.

The World Teachers Day 2020 celebrations include the opening ceremony and UNESCO-Hamdan Prize Awards Ceremony today, and the closing ceremony on 12 October, and a series of national, regional and global events throughout the week.

"In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that #LearningNeverStops, that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important,” a joint statement by the UNESCO, UNICEF, ILO and Education International reads.

The Theme of World Teachers’ Day 2020 is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future”.

On the celebration of Teachers’ day, a message by the UNESCO reads “With the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education, and the dedicated target (SDG 4.c) recognizing teachers as key to the achievement of the Education 2030 agenda, WTD has become the occasion to mark progress and reflect on ways to counter the remaining challenges for the promotion of the teaching profession”.