World Students’ Day 2022 Today; Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Inspiring Quotes

India is observing World Students' Day today, October 15. World Students’ Day is celebrated on October 15 to mark the birth anniversary of former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Dr Kalam was a great teacher, an eminent scientist and a great statesman who served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. On World Students' Day 2022, we remember how the former President had always encouraged students to dream big and never be afraid of failure. Dr Kalam is also a role model for teachers. President Kalam believed good teachers make great human beings.

Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, to a Tamil Muslim family in Rameswaram on Pamban Island, then in the Madras Presidency and now in Tamil Nadu. In his school years, Dr Kalam had average grades but was described as a bright and hardworking student who had a strong desire to learn. He spent hours on his studies, especially mathematics.

Dr Kalam always wanted to be remembered as a teacher. After completing his tenure as the 11th President of India, Dr Kalam went back to teaching on the very next day.

The former President believed: "The aim of the teacher should be to build character, human values, enhance the learning capacity of children through technology and build the confidence among children to be innovative and creative which in turn will make them competitive to face the future."

World Students' Day 2022: Quotes By Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

There is no greater power in heaven or on earth than the commitment to a dream.

Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution.

All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

If parents and teachers show the required dedication to shape the lives of the young, India would get a new life.

On World Students’ Day, urging students to stay connected to their roots and asking them to adapt to the inevitable changes in life’s plans, Athena Education said: “Immerse yourself in your work. Train your brain to be productive and manage time well at this young age; victory will be yours!”