  • Home
  • Education
  • World Pollution Prevention Day 2022: IIT Delhi Startup To Run 'DelhiBreathes' Drive To Spread Awareness

World Pollution Prevention Day 2022: IIT Delhi Startup To Run 'DelhiBreathes' Drive To Spread Awareness

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on December 2, launches 'DelhiBreathes' drive on World Pollution Prevention Day 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 2, 2022 11:05 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Times Higher Education Employability Ranking: IIT Delhi Only Indian Institution In Top 50
IIT Delhi's Extension Campus To Come Up On 50 Acres In Jhajjar District: Haryana Chief Minister
4 IIT Delhi Student Startups Win Rs 50 Lakh Each Under Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative
IIT Delhi, PTC India Financial Services Sign Agreement To Empower Students In Green Energy, Climate Finance
IIT Delhi Confers Degrees To 2,100 Graduating Students During Its 53rd Convocation
Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi Working On Outreach Programme For Parliamentarians
World Pollution Prevention Day 2022: IIT Delhi Startup To Run 'DelhiBreathes' Drive To Spread Awareness
IIT Delhi backed start-up Nanoclean which join hands to launch 'DelhiBreathes' drive on World Pollution Prevention Day 2022
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on December 2, launches 'DelhiBreathes' drive on World Pollution Prevention Day 2022. The initiative has been taken by the IIT Delhi backed start-up Nanoclean which join hands with Allen,Delhi to distribute Naso95 (World’s smallest wearable air purifier) to over 50,000 school kids of Delhi NCR. As per the release, this distribution will be free of cost and the drive will focus on educating students to adopt preventive measures against air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

DelhiBreathes is a drive run by Nanoclean and sponsored by a Delhi-based Institute to spread awareness about the air pollution in Delhi NCR. The team will visit 50 schools of Delhi NCR in this drive and spread awareness on adopting preventive measures against air pollution.

Addressing on the air pollution issues in Delhi NCR, Prateek Sharma, Director, Nanoclean said: "Air pollution and lungs related diseases are the second biggest killer in India. Every 6th child in Delhi NCR is suffering from some kind of a respiratory issue. The situation will get adverse if we don’t act now. Providing adequate information on the problem and solution is necessary in our opinion."

"We have devised “DelhiBreathes” campaign to spread necessary information to tackle air pollution. Under this drive, we will visit 50 schools of Delhi NCR to distribute Naso95 free of cost to all the kids. We are happy to partner with Allen Career Institute, Delhi who has supported us under their “Corporate Social Responsibility,” he added.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP Board Time Table 2023: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
MP Board Time Table 2023: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
Delhi Government Defends Installation Of CCTV In Classrooms
Delhi Government Defends Installation Of CCTV In Classrooms
Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Holiday On December 4, Reason Delhi MCD Elections 2022
Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Holiday On December 4, Reason Delhi MCD Elections 2022
HP University: Students' Union Writes To Himachal Governor Over Food Food Price, Quality At Food Joints
HP University: Students' Union Writes To Himachal Governor Over Food Food Price, Quality At Food Joints
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME Issues Notice For Submission Of Bond, Deposition Of Caution Money
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: DME Issues Notice For Submission Of Bond, Deposition Of Caution Money
.......................... Advertisement ..........................