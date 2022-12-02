World Pollution Prevention Day 2022: IIT Delhi Startup To Run 'DelhiBreathes' Drive To Spread Awareness

IIT Delhi backed start-up Nanoclean which join hands to launch 'DelhiBreathes' drive on World Pollution Prevention Day 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, on December 2, launches 'DelhiBreathes' drive on World Pollution Prevention Day 2022. The initiative has been taken by the IIT Delhi backed start-up Nanoclean which join hands with Allen,Delhi to distribute Naso95 (World’s smallest wearable air purifier) to over 50,000 school kids of Delhi NCR. As per the release, this distribution will be free of cost and the drive will focus on educating students to adopt preventive measures against air pollution in Delhi NCR.

DelhiBreathes is a drive run by Nanoclean and sponsored by a Delhi-based Institute to spread awareness about the air pollution in Delhi NCR. The team will visit 50 schools of Delhi NCR in this drive and spread awareness on adopting preventive measures against air pollution.

Addressing on the air pollution issues in Delhi NCR, Prateek Sharma, Director, Nanoclean said: "Air pollution and lungs related diseases are the second biggest killer in India. Every 6th child in Delhi NCR is suffering from some kind of a respiratory issue. The situation will get adverse if we don’t act now. Providing adequate information on the problem and solution is necessary in our opinion."

"We have devised “DelhiBreathes” campaign to spread necessary information to tackle air pollution. Under this drive, we will visit 50 schools of Delhi NCR to distribute Naso95 free of cost to all the kids. We are happy to partner with Allen Career Institute, Delhi who has supported us under their “Corporate Social Responsibility,” he added.