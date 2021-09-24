World Pharmacist Day 2021 Tomorrow; Here’s List Of Top Pharmacy Colleges In India

World Pharmacist Day 2021 images: top pharmacy colleges to aim for in India

World Pharmacist Day 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow, September 25 to celebrate and recognise the important role pharmacists play. The World Pharmacist Day theme 2021 is "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health". International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) established the World Pharmacist Day. FIP is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists.

With Class 12 results out for all the boards including for CBSE, ISC and state boards, and students appearing for common entrance tests (CET) for admission to undergraduate degree colleges, can check the list of top pharmacy colleges. The list of top pharmacy colleges is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021. NIRF India Ranking 2021 is the sixth edition of the ranking system launched in 2015.

Jamia Hamdard has been ranked first amongst the pharmacy colleges in India in NIRF Rankings 2021. Panjab University and Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, have been placed in the second and third spot respectively.

World Pharmacist Day 2021: Top Pharmacy Colleges In India

NIRF Ranks Pharmacy Colleges 1 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi 2 Panjab University, Chandigarh 3 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani 4 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali 5 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 6 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad 7 JSS College of Pharmacy Ooty 8 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal Udupi 9 JSS College of Pharmacy Mysore 10 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad

The parameters for NIRF India Ranking 2021 include Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity and Perception.