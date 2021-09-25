  • Home
  • Education
  • World Pharmacist Day 2021 Today; Know Significance, Theme For This Year

World Pharmacist Day 2021 Today; Know Significance, Theme For This Year

World Pharmacist Day 2021 is celebrated today, September 25. It was on this day International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) was founded in 1912.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 9:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Professor Neelima Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Kota
DU's Student Facilitation Centre To Come Up In Surajmal Vihar
UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details
Governor For Quick Start Of Academic Activities In Arunachal Pradesh's First State Varsity
IIITDM Kancheepuram Holds 9th Convocation, 293 Students Graduate
AICTE Partners With IITs To Offer Internship To Students Of Jammu And Kashmir, Ladakh
World Pharmacist Day 2021 Today; Know Significance, Theme For This Year
World Pharmacist Day 2021 images: Theme, significance this year
New Delhi:

World Pharmacist Day 2021 is celebrated today, September 25. The day has been marked to celebrate and recognise the role of pharmacists play. The World Pharmacist Day theme 2021 is "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health". International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) established the World Pharmacist Day. It was on this day FIP was founded in 1912. FIP is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists.

Also Read || World Pharmacy Day Today: List Of Top Pharmacy Colleges

“By encouraging and supporting FIP member organisations to take part in World Pharmacists Day, FIP is not only raising awareness of the role of the pharmacist in healthcare but also furthering that exact role through increased community involvement on national and local levels,” a statement on FIP website read.

The theme declared for World Pharmacist Day 2021 is "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health". The theme this year has been chosen to draw special attention to the trust in the health sector and the practice of pharmacy.

“Trust is also essential to health care: there is a significant association between trust in healthcare professionals and health outcomes for patients. Across diverse clinical settings, patients reported greater satisfaction with treatment, showed more beneficial health behaviours and fewer symptoms, and experienced improved quality of life when they had higher trust in their healthcare professionals,” FIP said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Pharmacist Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Professor Neelima Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Kota
Professor Neelima Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of University Of Kota
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today; Know Exam Guidelines
JEE Advanced 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today; Know Exam Guidelines
DU's Student Facilitation Centre To Come Up In Surajmal Vihar
DU's Student Facilitation Centre To Come Up In Surajmal Vihar
UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details
UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details
No Change In CAT 2021 Exam Pattern, May Have Less Questions
No Change In CAT 2021 Exam Pattern, May Have Less Questions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................