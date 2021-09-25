World Pharmacist Day 2021 Today; Know Significance, Theme For This Year

World Pharmacist Day 2021 images: Theme, significance this year

World Pharmacist Day 2021 is celebrated today, September 25. The day has been marked to celebrate and recognise the role of pharmacists play. The World Pharmacist Day theme 2021 is "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health". International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) established the World Pharmacist Day. It was on this day FIP was founded in 1912. FIP is the global federation of national associations of pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists.

Also Read || World Pharmacy Day Today: List Of Top Pharmacy Colleges

“By encouraging and supporting FIP member organisations to take part in World Pharmacists Day, FIP is not only raising awareness of the role of the pharmacist in healthcare but also furthering that exact role through increased community involvement on national and local levels,” a statement on FIP website read.

The theme declared for World Pharmacist Day 2021 is "Pharmacy: Always Trusted For Your Health". The theme this year has been chosen to draw special attention to the trust in the health sector and the practice of pharmacy.

“Trust is also essential to health care: there is a significant association between trust in healthcare professionals and health outcomes for patients. Across diverse clinical settings, patients reported greater satisfaction with treatment, showed more beneficial health behaviours and fewer symptoms, and experienced improved quality of life when they had higher trust in their healthcare professionals,” FIP said.