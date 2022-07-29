'World Is Looking At India's Youth With Hope,' Says PM Narendra Modi

Image credit: Screengrab/ YouTube PM Narendra Modi awarded students at the 42nd Convocation of Anna University, Chennai

Congratulating the students of Anna University, Chennai who are graduating today, July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that whole world is looking at the India's youth with hope as they are the growth engines not only of the country but as well as the world. “The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the world’s growth engine. This is a huge honour and responsibility on all of you,” the prime minister said at the 42nd Convocation of the university.

Recommended: Want to Know Colleges, Specialization to Apply on the basis of your TNEA Rank? Start here- TNEA College Predictor

The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope.



Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine: PM @narendramodi at 42nd convocation of Anna University, Chennai — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 29, 2022

The prime minister also congratulated the parents and teachers of the students who had graduated today. "You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations," said the prime minister.

Delighted to join the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai. https://t.co/FYxoDnfxi3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022

During the programme, the prime minister awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 students. “We are graduating at a unique time. Some will call it a time of uncertainty but I will call it a time of opportunity. The global pandemic tested every country. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers and common people. Due to this India is at the forefront. Our industry is in the forefront,” he said.

The prime minister recalled former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam for his association with Anna University. “May his thoughts and values always inspire you”, said PM Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin were also attended the convocation ceremony.