World Literacy Day 2021: Theme, Significance, Background Of The Day

World Literacy Day is observed on September 8

The world celebrates International literacy day today. Literacy is the most valuable aspect of human lives and to remind this, World literacy day is observed every year on September 8. Literacy and education is very important for humans to grow and create a sustainable environment but today in the 21st century, many people lack basic literacy skills. To celebrate world literacy day is important to spread awareness among the youth.

World Literacy Day 2021: Theme Explained

The world has been suffering from a global pandemic in the face of the COVID-19 virus for almost two years and due to this the education and literacy have been hampered a lot. This year, to narrow down the education divide, the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has announced to celebrate the International literacy day 2021 under the “Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide” theme.

UNESCO tweeted: “Digital skills have become a key factor to access life-saving information. But over half of the world’s population lack basic skills for computer-based activities. We must step up efforts to expand #literacy and digital skills for all!”

This theme will focus on exploring the opportunities to spread technology-enabled literacy that includes all. No one should be left out from achieving their right to be literate and educated.

World Literacy Day 2021: Why is it important to celebrate ILD?

According to UNESCO, "During the initial phase of the pandemic, schools were closed disrupting the education of 62.3 per cent of the world’s student population of 1.09 billion." Due to the pandemic, the classes were shifted online and this highlighted the pertaining divide of connectivity, infrastructure, and the ability to engage with technology.

International Literacy Day (ILD) 2021 has been celebrated on September 8 since 1966 but today 773 million young people and adults are not literate.