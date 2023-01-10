World Hindi Day 2023 Today; Know Why It Is Celebrated On January 10

  • Home
World Hindi Day 2023: While January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Divas or National Hindi Divas in India.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 1:13 pm IST

World Hindi Day 2023 image
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

World Hindi Day is celebrated annually on January 10 to promote the Hindi language and its usage worldwide. The first World Hindi Conference was held on January 10 in 1975 in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In 2006, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh announced January 10 to be marked as World Hindi Day. Another objective to celebrate World Hindi Day is to present Hindi as an international language.

World Hindi Day in India is celebrated with seminars, quizzes, other activities in schools and other educational institutions. Extempore speech, essay writing in Hindi are also organised in an attempt to make promote the language. World Hindi Day is also celebrated in the Indian Embassies and government offices by organising lectures on different topics.

While January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Divas or National Hindi Divas in India. Hindi Diwas is celebrated annually on September 14 to promote the language and its usage across the nation.

Last year on the occasion of World Hindi Day on January 10, 2022, the World Heritage Centre of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, or UNESCO, agreed to publish descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Hindi on its website.

Sending greetings on World Hindi Day 2023, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in a social media post said: “The national language 'Hindi' is not only a powerful medium of expression, but it is also a world-renowned language among the languages spoken on the global stage in modern times.”

Hindi language
