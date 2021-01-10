World Hindi Day 2021: History And Significance Of Vishwa Hindi Divas

  • Home
World Hindi Day or Vishva Hindi Divas is celebrated on January 10 to promote the Hindi language worldwide.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 10, 2021 10:00 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated on January 10 every year, with an aim to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide.

January 10 marks the first World Hindi Conference that took place in 1975, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In 2006, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared January 10 as World Hindi Day. Another objective of the occasion is to present Hindi as an international language.

Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated at the Indian Embassies and government offices that organize lectures on different topics.

“The Hindi language, a symbol of Indian pride and national unity, has a unique place in the world...come, let us all be determined to uplift the Hindi language…” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on social media.

Difference Between World Hindi Day And National Hindi Divas

While January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Divas or National Hindi Divas in India.

National Hindi Divas is celebrated on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as an official language of India by the Constituent Assembly.

