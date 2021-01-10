Image credit: Shutterstock World Hindi Day 2021: History And Significance Of Vishwa Hindi Divas

World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated on January 10 every year, with an aim to promote the use of the Hindi language worldwide.

January 10 marks the first World Hindi Conference that took place in 1975, in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In 2006, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared January 10 as World Hindi Day. Another objective of the occasion is to present Hindi as an international language.

Vishwa Hindi Divas is celebrated at the Indian Embassies and government offices that organize lectures on different topics.

“The Hindi language, a symbol of Indian pride and national unity, has a unique place in the world...come, let us all be determined to uplift the Hindi language…” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on social media.

भारतीय गौरव तथा राष्ट्रीय एकता की प्रतीक हिंदी भाषा का अपनी भावाभिव्यक्ति सामर्थ्य के कारण विश्व में अनुपम स्थान है।



आइए, हम सभी विश्व में सर्वाधिक प्रयोग की जाने वाली भाषाओं में एक, हिंदी भाषा के उत्थान के लिए संकल्पित हों।



आप सभी को 'विश्व हिंदी दिवस' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 10, 2021

Difference Between World Hindi Day And National Hindi Divas

While January 10 is celebrated as World Hindi Day, September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Divas or National Hindi Divas in India.

National Hindi Divas is celebrated on September 14 to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as an official language of India by the Constituent Assembly.