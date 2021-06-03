World Environment Day 2021: UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate With Online Events

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC asks universities to celebrate World Environment Day with virtual events (representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges to organize online programmes to celebrate World Environment Day 2021 on June 5.

“To observe World Environment Day on 5th June, 202l, the universities and colleges may organize online programmes in the form of quizzes, essay writing, webinars, etc to create awareness about the theme of UN Decade and other significant issues related to environment and sustainable living and share details on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of UGC,” the UGC said in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors and Principals.

On World Environment Day the United Nations will declare 2021-2030 as the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration with the slogan of "Reimagine, Recreate, Restore". The UN, with this initiative, aims to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean, the commission has informed.

The UGC has also asked institutions to adopt and execute the SATAT framework for developing their campuses in an eco-friendly manner.

To make campuses environment-friendly and achieve global benchmarks, UGC had released the 'SATAT framework for eco-friendly and sustainable campus development in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

“The framework helps HEIs to devise their own strategies that focus on efficient use of energy and water; minimizing waste generation and pollution and also economic efficiency. The diversity of the framework will help institutions devise and implement strategies most suitable for their geographical locations,” the commission said.