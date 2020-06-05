Image credit: Shutterstock World Environment Day 2020: students asked to plant a tree each

Observing World Environment Day 2020, the Minister of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked students to join the ministry’s #OneStudentOneTree campaign where students are encouraged to plant one tree each on World Environment Day on June 5. The #OneStudentOneTree campaign was launched by MHRD in July 2019 with an aim to plant one million trees across all Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country. MHRD also promoted the Samagra Shiksha Jal Suraksha scheme launched in August 2019 to create awareness about water conservation among school students. In August last year, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that “as many as 10 crore students in Kendriya Vidyalayas have pledged to save one litre of water every day and once crore trees will be planted”.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, MHRD said: “On this #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to make conscious & continuous efforts to nurture our nature! Students & teachers, we urge you to join the #OneStudentOneTree and #SamagraShikshaJalSuraksha initiatives & help us save the environment.”

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, said: “Today, we celebrate June 5 as "World Environment Day". I think that from the occasion of this day itself, we should accept Environment Day as a day of contemplation for mankind by embracing our lives as an opportunity to mould ourselves in accordance with nature.”