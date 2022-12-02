World Computer Literacy Day 2022 Today; Know History, Significance

Computer Literacy Day 2022 today

World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated on December 2 every year. Started in 2001, World Computer Literacy Day seeks to address the digital divide by taking computer literacy to the remotest corners of the world and particularly to encourage the use of technological skills among children and women in India.

World Computer Literacy Day was first marked in 2001 by an Indian company, the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the institute. The day was initiated in response to a study that said that majority of computer users in the world are men.

Speaking on the history of World Computer Literacy Day and its significance, the Chairman and Co-Founder of NIIT Group and Founder of NIIT University, Rajendra S Pawar said: “World Computer Literacy Day was first observed on NIIT’s 20th Foundation Day on December 2, 2001. Members of Parliament were trained on computers in the presence of the then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a customized postal envelope to symbolise the spread of computer literacy across the country was also unveiled."

This initiative, Mr Pawar added, soon turned into a movement being embraced by tens and thousands of learners across the world. "When NIIT was started 40 years ago, we had a very simple mission of 'bringing people and computers together,' which over the decades, has evolved into a broader theme of 'helping people realize their true potential,” he added.