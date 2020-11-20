  • Home
On World Children’s Day 2020, a student from Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Assam, took over the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office to share her opinions on reimagining education in a post-pandemic world.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 11:13 am IST

New Delhi:

On World Children’s Day 2020, a student from Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Assam, took over the official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office to share her opinions on reimagining education in a post-pandemic world.

Vandana Urang, now 18 years old, did her schooling at Namroop Lower Primary School. Currently, she is a student of Namroop College.

“I feel, many children are not as lucky as me to get the chance to continue their education,” Ms Vandana said, adding that it could be because of their economic condition, the environment at school, etc.

Suggesting education during early childhood years should be engaging, Vandana said schools should use new and innovative methods of teaching.

Pointing out the problem of school children abusing addictive substances, Ms Vandana Urang suggested that maintaining a sound environment in schools is essential to attract and keep students at school.

“I feel that the environment in schools plays an important role – a good environment and innovative teaching methods, along with awareness on things like the ill-effects of use of addictive substances – will encourage children to continue and complete their education,” Ms Urag said.

A Nationwide lockdown announced in March resulted in the closure of schools in Assam and other states across the country. “Now that schools and colleges have reopened in Assam, I hope that we focus on these issues so that no child gets left behind,” Ms Vandana Urag said.

