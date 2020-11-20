  • Home
World Children’s Day 2020: History And Significance

World Children’s Day 2020 is being celebrated across the world today, November 20.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 20, 2020 9:52 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

World Children’s Day is being celebrated today, November 20. It was first celebrated in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day to promote international togetherness and awareness among children worldwide, and for improving children's welfare.

In 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child on November 20. In 1989, the UN General assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child on this date.

Since 1990, World Children's Day marks the anniversary of the date when the UN General Assembly adopted a Declaration and Convention on children's rights.

World Children’s Day 2020

World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children. The COVID-19 crisis has resulted in a child rights crisis in the world. The UN in a statement said that the “costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may last a lifetime.”

“It’s time for generations to come together to reimagine the type of world we want to create. On 20 November, kids will reimagine a better world,” it added.

The UN also urged countries to ensure that students can continue to learn during the pandemic.

“Hundreds of millions of students are currently affected by school closures due to #COVID19. On Friday's #WorldChildrensDay, @UNICEF is urging countries to ensure all children can continue to learn,” the UN said on social media.

Countries across the world celebrate children’s day on different dates. In India, it is celebrated on November 14, to mark the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

