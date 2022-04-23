  • Home
World Book Day 2022: All You Need To Know About This Day; Famous Quotes, Other Interesting Facts

World Book Day 2022: Also known as World Book and Copyright Day, this day is an important day for literature as it marks the birth and death of several prominent authors.

Updated: Apr 23, 2022

New Delhi:

April 23 is celebrated as World Book Day across the globe. Also known as World Book and Copyright Day, this day is an important day for literature as it marks the birth and death of several prominent authors. William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes, and Josep Pla died on April 23 and Manuel Mejia Vallejo and Maurice Druon were born on April 23. World Book Day is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
World Book Day is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This year is the 26th edition of World Book Day.

As part of World Book Day, UNESCO and the international organisations representing the three major sectors of the book industry - publishers, booksellers and libraries, select the World Book Capital for a year. Guadalajara (Mexico) has been named World Book Capital for the year 2022. The city of Madrid (Spain) has been the first city to be named World Book Capital in 2001.

World Book Day 2022 Quotes

A book is the only place in which you can examine a fragile thought without breaking it, or explore an explosive idea without fear it will go off in your face. – Edward P Morgan

A writer only begins a book. A reader finishes it. – Samuel Johnson

Books are the compasses and telescopes and sextants and charts which other men have prepared to help us navigate the dangerous seas of human life. – Jesse Lee Bennett

Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers. – Charles William Eliot

Books are the bees which carry the quickening pollen from one to another mind. – James Russell Lowell

