  • Home
  • Education
  • World Book Day 2021: Why It Is Celebrated, Other Interesting Facts

World Book Day 2021: Why It Is Celebrated, Other Interesting Facts

World Book And Copyright Day 2021: World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, is celebrated across the globe on April 23 every year. World Book Day is celebrated to recognise and promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 22, 2021 1:02 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Colleges, Universities In Shillong To Be Shut Amid Surge In COVID Cases
World Book Day 2021: Date, History and Significance
Times Higher Education Impact Rankings: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham In World’s Top 100 For Sustainability
'Human Computer': Remembering Shakuntala Devi's Calculation Tricks On Her Death Anniversary
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against Corona: Tamil Nadu Governor
COVID-19: All Educational Institutions In Rajasthan To Remain Shut Till May 3
World Book Day 2021: Why It Is Celebrated, Other Interesting Facts
2021 World Book Day will be celebrated on April 23 to promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, is celebrated across the globe on April 23 every year. World Book Day is celebrated to recognise and promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright. World Book Day is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This year will be the 25th edition of World Book Day.

April 23 is observed as World Book Day because several prominent authors were either born or have died on this day. While William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Josep Pla died on April 23, Manuel Mejia Vallejo and Maurice Druon were born on April 23.

As part of the celebrations on World Book Day 2021, UNESCO has created a bookface challenge.

“The book covers are incredibly important and play a vital role in our buying decisions. We’re all extremely judgemental about covers. The pandemic has also reminded us all of the importance of books and reading for comfort and escapism, we’ve all needed it this past year...in such circumstances, we invite students, teachers, readers from around the world as well as the book industry and library services to testify and express their love for reading by participating to this challenge,” an official statement on the UNESCO website read.

UNESCO decided to commemorate a day and dedicate it to reading and books in the UNESCO's General Conference held in Paris 1995 to discover the pleasure of reading and gain a renewed respect for the irreplaceable contributions of those, who have furthered the social and cultural progress of humanity. Unlike some other days started by the UN, there are no themes for World Book Day.

Click here for more Education News
World Book Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT 2021: Preparation Tips To Ace The Exam
CLAT 2021: Preparation Tips To Ace The Exam
NATA Response Sheet Released For First Test
NATA Response Sheet Released For First Test
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed
Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission List Release Date Postponed
ATMA Admit Card Released For April Session; Here’s How To Download
ATMA Admit Card Released For April Session; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................