  • Home
  • Education
  • World Book Day 2021: Famous Quotes By Literary Geniuses

World Book Day 2021: Famous Quotes By Literary Geniuses

World Book and Copyright Day 2021: World Book Day is celebrated every year on April 23 to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 8:37 am IST

RELATED NEWS

World Book Day 2021: Date, History And Significance
World Book Day 2021: Why It Is Celebrated, Other Interesting Facts
Colleges, Universities In Shillong To Be Shut Amid Surge In COVID Cases
Times Higher Education Impact Rankings: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham In World’s Top 100 For Sustainability
'Human Computer': Remembering Shakuntala Devi's Calculation Tricks On Her Death Anniversary
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against Corona: Tamil Nadu Governor
World Book Day 2021: Famous Quotes By Literary Geniuses
2021 World Book Day will be celebrated on April 23 to promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright
New Delhi:

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated across the world on April 23 every year to promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright. Also known as World Book Day, the day is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This is the 25th edition of World Book Day after UNESCO decided to commemorate a day and dedicate it to reading and books in the UNESCO's General Conference held in Paris 1995.

World Book and Copyright Day was instituted “to discover the pleasure of reading and gain a renewed respect for the irreplaceable contributions of those, who have furthered the social and cultural progress of humanity”. Unlike some other days started by the UN, there are no themes for World Book Day.

April 23 is observed as World Book Day because several prominent authors were either born or have died on this day. While William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Josep Pla died on April 23, Manuel Mejia Vallejo and Maurice Druon were born on April 23.

World Book And Copyright Day 2021: Famous Quotes

  • It is what you read when you don’t have to that determines what you will be when you can’t help it. - Oscar Wilde

  • The man who does not read good books has no advantage over the man who can't read. - Mark Twain

  • There is no friend as loyal as a book. - Ernest Hemingway

  • The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library. - Albert Einstein

  • Books are the plane, and the train, and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home. - Anna Quindlen

  • Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well. - Mark Haddon

Click here for more Education News
World Book Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
CBSE To Introduce More Changes In Board Exam Pattern From Next Year
CBSE To Introduce More Changes In Board Exam Pattern From Next Year
IIT Madras’ Centre, Tamil Nadu Government Working To Map Groundwater Quality Of Chennai
IIT Madras’ Centre, Tamil Nadu Government Working To Map Groundwater Quality Of Chennai
Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27
Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27
Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Holds Meeting To Discuss “Objective Criteria”
Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Holds Meeting To Discuss “Objective Criteria”
.......................... Advertisement ..........................