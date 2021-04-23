2021 World Book Day will be celebrated on April 23 to promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated across the world on April 23 every year to promote the benefit of reading books, publishing and copyright. Also known as World Book Day, the day is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). This is the 25th edition of World Book Day after UNESCO decided to commemorate a day and dedicate it to reading and books in the UNESCO's General Conference held in Paris 1995.

World Book and Copyright Day was instituted “to discover the pleasure of reading and gain a renewed respect for the irreplaceable contributions of those, who have furthered the social and cultural progress of humanity”. Unlike some other days started by the UN, there are no themes for World Book Day.

April 23 is observed as World Book Day because several prominent authors were either born or have died on this day. While William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Josep Pla died on April 23, Manuel Mejia Vallejo and Maurice Druon were born on April 23.

