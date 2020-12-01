Image credit: Shutterstock World AIDS Day 2020: Date, History, Current Theme, Importance, Significance

World AIDS Day is being observed today, December 1. On this day, people worldwide unite in the fight against AIDS, to show support to those who are living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from AIDS. World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988 as the first-ever global health day.

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The HIV virus attacks the immune system of the patient and reduces its resistance to other diseases.

AIDS is the final stage of a person living with HIV. However, with proper medical help, one can live a healthy life while being HIV positive, without developing it to that stage.

Globally, there are an estimated 38 million people living with HIV. Since its discovery in 1984, more than 35 million people have died of HIV/AIDS, making it one of the most destructive pandemics in human history.

12 million people living with HIV still do not have access to life-saving HIV treatment.



Inequalities cost lives.



This #WorldAIDSDay, join us in the fight for the #righttohealth for all. pic.twitter.com/HRsotGHoCJ — UNAIDS (@UNAIDS) November 30, 2020

The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is “Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact”

“Health is a human right - and universal health coverage must be a top investment priority. To overcome #COVID19 and end AIDS, the world must stand in solidarity and share responsibility,” United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message on World AIDS Day 2020.