  • Home
  • Education
  • Work Out Modalities To Imbibe Spirit Of 'Panch Pran', 'LIFE' Movement In Education System: UGC To HEIs

Work Out Modalities To Imbibe Spirit Of 'Panch Pran', 'LIFE' Movement In Education System: UGC To HEIs

The Panch Pran include resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 7:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Government Removes Bond Amount For MBBS Admission At Government Medical Colleges
Psychological Test Must For Admission In Uttarakhand’s Medical College
Contract Cheating Explained; Is It Ethical To Ask Your Friend To Do Your Assignment?
IIM Indore Summer Placements 2022: Average/ Median Stipend Rises, Highest At Rs 6 Lakh
IIT Madras, Farmers NGO Develops Cost-Effective Agricultural Transportation System To Aid Farmers
IP University’s New Campus To Provide 2,400 Students With World-Class Higher Education: Manish Sisodia
Work Out Modalities To Imbibe Spirit Of 'Panch Pran', 'LIFE' Movement In Education System: UGC To HEIs
UGC has asked HEIs to imbibe spirit of Panch Pran' and 'LIFE' movement in the higher education system
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission has asked higher educational institutions to work out modalities for imbibing the spirit of 'Panch Pran' and 'LIFE' movement in the higher education system. In his address to the nation on the 76th Independence Day this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned about five resolves (Panch Pran) and their relevance for the coming 25 years as the nation is entering the 'Amrit Kaal'.

The Panch Pran include -- resolve to move the country ahead as a developed India, erase all traces of servitude, be proud of India's heritage and legacy, strength of unity and solidarity and duties of citizens towards the nation.

"Prime Minister, through the Lifestyle for the Environment (LIFE) mission, urges the nation to live a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it. "The need for the hour is to solve the challenges faced by our planet using human centric, collective efforts and robust action that further sustainable development," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said in his letter to HEIs.

"Higher educational institutions (HEIs) are requested to work out the modalities for imbibing the spirit of the 'Panch Pran' and 'LIFE' Movement in the higher education system. The activities undertaken in this regard may be shared on UGC's University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP)," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) Prime Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Government Removes Bond Amount For MBBS Admission At Government Medical Colleges
Haryana Government Removes Bond Amount For MBBS Admission At Government Medical Colleges
Jammu And Kashmir Fee Panel Directs Schools Not To Charge Annual Fee For November-March Period This Year
Jammu And Kashmir Fee Panel Directs Schools Not To Charge Annual Fee For November-March Period This Year
CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022 Registration Begins; Application Details, Eligibility Criteria
CBSE Aryabhata Ganit Challenge 2022 Registration Begins; Application Details, Eligibility Criteria
CBSE Launches Reading Challenge For Classes 6 To 10 Students To Promote Reading Literacy
CBSE Launches Reading Challenge For Classes 6 To 10 Students To Promote Reading Literacy
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Asks Candidates To Resign Seat Till 7 PM Today Against Round 1 Allotment
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Asks Candidates To Resign Seat Till 7 PM Today Against Round 1 Allotment
.......................... Advertisement ..........................