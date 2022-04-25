"Won't Recognise Degrees From Pakistan"; Islamabad Seeks Clarification On UGC, AICTE Notice

Image credit: shutterstock.com Any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India, UGC notice read

Pakistan on Monday, April 25 asked India for a clarification on a recent notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) advising Indian students not to choose the country for pursuing higher education. As per the notice issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan, "Pakistan strongly deplores the so-called public notice issued by the University Grants Commission of India and the All India Council for Technical Education, advising students not to seek higher education in Pakistan and warning them of being denied employment in case they choose to do so."

Earlier, the UGC and AICTE notice issued on April 22 said any Indian national/ overseas citizen who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan.

"However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degree in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearence from MHA," UGC notice read.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar earlier advised students to be wise while selecting education institutions in foreign lands as earlier they faced difficulties while returning abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We issue notices advising students to be careful when choosing education institutions in foreign countries for higher education. Recently we've saw our students facing difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic. They couldn't go back to China for studies,” UGC Chairman said.

UGC addressed the issue of students who study in substandard institutions in foreign counties face the problems of parity of degrees. This brings restrictions in their careers while opting for further studies. “The other major issue is when students go to foreign counties & study in substandard institutions the issue of parity of degrees will come and which can create problems for students to further continue their higher education or they may not be able to get employment,” Mr Kumar stated.