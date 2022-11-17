Withdraw UGC Letter To Hold Lectures On Ancient Indian Democracy: All India Democratic Women's Association

  • Home
The All India Democratic Women's Association stated that the letter was sent to 45 universities each to hold lectures on "India: Mother of Democracy" to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 11:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

Left-leaning women's organisation All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) has demanded the withdrawal of a letter from the University Grants Commission instructing all central universities to hold lectures on ancient Indian democracy, alleging that the proposed themes glorified anti-women ancient texts and traditions. In a statement, the AIDWA said the letter dated November 15 was sent to 45 central and deemed-to-be universities each to hold lectures on "India: Mother of Democracy" to celebrate Constitution Day on November 26.

The letter, it said, directs all universities to hold lectures on the ancient origins of Indian democracy apart from reading the preamble and the chapter on fundamental duties. "The University Grants Commission (UGC) appears to have circulated a concept note on this subject which identifies 15 themes. Though the note has not been made public, several media reports and statements of the UGC chairperson suggest that the themes include the glorification of anti-women ancient texts and traditions. The themes of the lectures include khap panchayats, feudal and dictatorial monarchies and anti-women customs that follow the Manusmriti. It is also ironical that the UGC has asked the universities to celebrate Constitution Day in a manner that fundamentally ignores the rights of women to a decent and dignified life," it said.

The women's association also contended that while the UGC asks people to read the preamble, it promotes ideas and texts that have laid the foundation of oppression of women since ancient times. "The UGC has been attempting to push courses of Vedic culture and alter the academic syllabus to suit the patriarchal Hindutva brigade. By issuing this letter, it has shown that it is not an autonomous agency which is wedded to the ideals of modern education, rather it is becoming a handmaiden of the Hindutva brigade. It is directly following the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been selling the idea of Vedic democracy as an ideal political system," the letter stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

