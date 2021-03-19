With NEP, Must Also Think About Rising Cost Of Higher Education: GITAM President

National Education Policy (NEP 2020) was approved by the Union Cabinet last year

The National Education Policy, approved in July 2020, envisions sweeping changes in higher education. In a series of interviews called ‘NEP and the Future of Higher Education’, Careers360 attempts to gauge the response of higher education leaders who will have to seeing the reforms through.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 includes a “lot of good language” and talks about rankings, transparency, ownership, flexibility and multi-disciplinary research but the policy-makers must also “think about is the rising cost of higher education and the access or affordability to a majority of the population”, said M Sri Bharat, President, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management University (GITAM)

In an interaction with Careers360 earlier this week, Mr Bharat also spoke about the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) for which the University Grants Commission recently drafted guidelines. The ABC is intended to be an online repository of academic credits, to be stored for each individual student and gathered over time for a degree. It is meant to allow students mobility across courses, programmes and disciplines.

While Mr Bharat appreciates the flexibility this will allow, he is sceptical about the outcome. “The credit banks are good, but if you are looking at someone who hasn’t been able to complete their degree, then they are having less than ideal career outcomes. And will they be in a position, years from now, to take time off and come and do a full-time programme? May be not. The learning has to be provided to them in a manner that is accessible,” Mr Bharat said.

The National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year, has been appreciated for proposing multi-disciplinary research, paving way for foreign institutions to collaborate with universities in India and offer multiple entries and exits options in higher education.

Mr Bharat, while talking about how enabling the NEP is for a university like GITAM, pointed out that many regulations in India are about minimising the damage or controlling the quality. “I am aiming for the sky, and for that, I need regulations to be that aggressive. I don’t think the regulators today operate in that environment, they are more worried about the minimum standards of the quality,” he said.

The NEP also emphasizes on online learning. Talking about the future plans for GITAM, Mr Bharat said: “The university has plans of giving online degrees. We have been given permission to offer online degrees in certain programmes, and creating the capacity and quality for that would be the one thing that we’ll focus on.”

Physical Campuses

While online degrees are in the pipeline, Mr Bharat is equally keen on strengthening GITAM’s physical campuses to be more supportive and nurturing. “I am not happy with where society is today,” he said. “We are rewarding a people who have achieved success regardless of how they get there. We are awarding the powerful and forgetting the weak and that’s not the nation that I would like us to be and for that to change I think we need to incorporate good values in our students from when they are with us. So, whether it be two, three, or four years, we are looking at our campus life ecosystem to be one that is nurturing, that is character-building.”

Asked why GITAM doesn’t stand out in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, or NIRF rankings, despite a good rating by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Mr Bharat said: “In the past two-plus years, our focus has been on the fundamentals like leadership, values and systems that need to be reimagined. While articulating long-term goals is critical, our energy has been consumed more on these strong foundations first. Pursuit of metrics and rankings automatically follows. We may be a 40-year-old organisation but for me it’s very much like a very large start-up."