Image credit: Shutterstock With NEP 2020, Government Plans To Reduce Dropout Rate

One of the primary goals set in the recently approved National Education Policy, or NEP 2020 is to ensure that children are attending schools. Despite different government initiatives, including the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the Right to Education Act that increased enrollment of students in elementary classes, India has seen a significant increase in dropout rates after Grade 5.

“The GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) for Grades 6-8 was 90.9%, while for Grades 9-10 and 11-12 it was only 79.3% and 56.5%, respectively,” said the NEP 2020 document.

“As per the 75th round household survey by NSSO in 2017-18, the number of out of school children in the age group of 6 to 17 years is 3.22 crore. It will be a top priority to bring these children back into the educational fold as early as possible, and to prevent further students from dropping out, with a goal to achieve 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio in preschool to secondary level by 2030,” the document said.

Improving The Infrastructure

To ensure universal access to education and that no student drops out of school, the NEP 2020 proposes to improve the infrastructure so that each student, from pre-primary to Class 12, receive “safe and engaging school education”.

“The credibility of Government schools shall be re-established and this will be attained by upgrading and enlarging the schools that already exist, building additional quality schools in areas where they do not exist, and providing safe and practical conveyances and/or hostels, especially for the girl children,” an official statement said.

To bring back children of migrant labourers and others who have dropped out of school for various reasons, the NEP 2020 also proposes to set-up “alternative and innovative education centres”.

Universal Participation In School

With the NEP 2020, the government aims to ensure that students are enrolled in, and attending schools, in order to achieve universal participation in school.

This, according to the NEP document, will be achieved by “carefully tracing” students and their learning levels, and ensuing that they get the opportunity to “catch up and re-enter school”.

Apart from infrastructure and participation, NEP 2020 also proposes to ensure quality education so that girl students and others from socio-economically disadvantaged groups do not lose interest in attending school.