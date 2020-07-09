Captain Amarinder Singh will write to PM Modi against UGC's decision on exams

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of final year university exams. A tweet sent from the CM's official handle on Twitter says that 'Covid situation is non-conducive to conduct of examinations'.

Terming #Covid situation in state non-conducive to conduct of examinations, CM @capt_amarinder said that he shall write to #PrimeMinister Narendra Modi & #UnionHomeMinister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of exams in universities & colleges in interest and safety of students. — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) July 9, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister, in a tweet sent from his personal account, says, "In view of the prevailing #Covid19 situation, have decided to write to PM @NarendraModi ji to request him to review UGC's decision on holding mandatory examinations for exit classes. We cannot risk the health of our students and, therefore, a pragmatic approach must be adopted."

In view of the prevailing #Covid19 situation, have decided to write to PM @NarendraModi ji to request him to review UGC's decision on holding mandatory examinations for exit classes. We cannot risk the health of our students and, therefore, a pragmatic approach must be adopted. pic.twitter.com/H3KFZXmi3a — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 9, 2020

Education Ministry had asked UGC to review its guidelines on conducting final year university exams. On Monday, Education Ministry also announced the decision and said that final year exams have to be concluded by September-end.

UGC also made provisions for students who will not be able to appear for the exams in September. Universities have been asked to hold a special exam for all such students who are unable to sit for the exams on schedule.

The University Grants Commission cited examples of top ranking institutes from around the world like Princeton, MIT, University of Cambridge, Imperial College of London, University of Toronto and McMaster, University of Heidelberg and University of Hong Kong that have resorted to the online technology-based mode of examinations.

Meanwhile, UGC's decision to go ahead with the university exams has received criticism from many quarters.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the revised UGC guidelines on exam and academic calendar should be "advisory" not "mandatory".

Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, former UGC Chairman, said that the decision was 'unfortunate' and has caused 'fresh uncertainty' among the students by extending the deadline to conduct exams till September.