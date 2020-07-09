  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Will Write To PM Modi To Review UGC Decision On Exams': Punjab Chief Minister

'Will Write To PM Modi To Review UGC Decision On Exams': Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of final year university exams.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 9, 2020 7:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

ICSE, ISC Result Tomorrow
CBSE Result On July 11, 13? Fake Notice, Says Board
Taking Steps For OBC Reservation Under All-India Quota: Tamil Nadu
Revised Guidelines Are ‘Unfortunate’: Former UGC Chairman
IIM Calcutta To Start Academic Year In Online Mode From August 2020
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Re-Exams To Be Held On July 27
'Will Write To PM Modi To Review UGC Decision On Exams': Punjab Chief Minister
Captain Amarinder Singh will write to PM Modi against UGC's decision on exams
New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking cancellation of final year university exams. A tweet sent from the CM's official handle on Twitter says that 'Covid situation is non-conducive to conduct of examinations'.

Punjab Chief Minister, in a tweet sent from his personal account, says, "In view of the prevailing #Covid19 situation, have decided to write to PM @NarendraModi ji to request him to review UGC's decision on holding mandatory examinations for exit classes. We cannot risk the health of our students and, therefore, a pragmatic approach must be adopted."

Education Ministry had asked UGC to review its guidelines on conducting final year university exams. On Monday, Education Ministry also announced the decision and said that final year exams have to be concluded by September-end.

UGC also made provisions for students who will not be able to appear for the exams in September. Universities have been asked to hold a special exam for all such students who are unable to sit for the exams on schedule.

The University Grants Commission cited examples of top ranking institutes from around the world like Princeton, MIT, University of Cambridge, Imperial College of London, University of Toronto and McMaster, University of Heidelberg and University of Hong Kong that have resorted to the online technology-based mode of examinations.

Meanwhile, UGC's decision to go ahead with the university exams has received criticism from many quarters.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the revised UGC guidelines on exam and academic calendar should be "advisory" not "mandatory".

Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, former UGC Chairman, said that the decision was 'unfortunate' and has caused 'fresh uncertainty' among the students by extending the deadline to conduct exams till September.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) university exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ISC Result Tomorrow
ICSE, ISC Result Tomorrow
JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment For School Teachers
JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment For School Teachers
TS Inter Supplementary Exams Cancelled, All Students Pass
TS Inter Supplementary Exams Cancelled, All Students Pass
CBSE Result On July 11, 13? Fake Notice, Says Board
CBSE Result On July 11, 13? Fake Notice, Says Board
IIT Bombay Alumni From 1994 Batch Donate Rs 1.25 Crore For Online Classes
IIT Bombay Alumni From 1994 Batch Donate Rs 1.25 Crore For Online Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................