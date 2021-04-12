Will Write To CBSE, Other Boards To Reconsider Exam Dates: Maharashtra Education Minister

Maharashtra to request CBSE, CISCE to postpone board exams

Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will be requesting the major board examination bodies such as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and other authorities to reconsider their board exams dates due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Ms Gaikwad said that “We'll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates”.

CBSE board exams are scheduled to begin on May 4. Class 12 board exams will end on June 10 while Class 10 board exams will end on June 7.

CISCE will be holding the Class 12 exams from April 8 to June 18 and the Class 10 exams are to be held from May 4 to June 7.

She also said that the government had been mulling over replacing the state board exams with internal assignments. Though,the board exams will be conducted at a deferred date.

She had earlier announced that SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have been postponed till the end of June and May respectively.

"Keeping in mind the schedule of entrance exams for professional courses, Class 12th exams will be held by end of May, while 10th standard exams will be in June. We're closely monitoring the health situation. Fresh dates for these exams will be announced accordingly," said Ms Gaikwad.

For Classes 1 to 9 and 11, Maharashtra has already announced promotion without exams.