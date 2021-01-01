Students react over CBSE board exam datesheet

The Union Government’s decision to delay the examination owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been met with mixed reactions. While a majority of the students, parents and teachers have heaved a sigh of relief after getting extended time for preparation of the exams, few are citing concerns such as lack of practical classes, clash with competitive medical examinations including NEET 2021 and other state school papers. They want to know about the status of reopening of schools so they could get hands-on experience with the practical knowledge. As the students have not been able to attend practical classes, one of them said, “Kindly clarify on practicals, have you worked out some alternative or students will learn practical also online, but online practical will be theoretical only”.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced dates for the exams in an online session on December 31. CBSE Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10 while the practical papers will begin from March 1 and can continue till the beginning of theory papers.The CBSE results will be announced by July 15.

Various doubts were raised regarding the government decision on CBSE board examinations. There are concerns about the deferred CBSE board examinations 2021 might clash with other events such as state elections.

One of the Twitter users named Koushik said, “Elections in West Bengal are scheduled in May. Hope those dates will be adjusted accordingly. Usually during elections the schools remain occupied with the central forces, policies and polling officers. Please consider those”.

Even the school teachers have cited their own concerns regarding the CBSE examinations.

“Only if the physical classes resume, this postponement will prove to be beneficial. The efforts to conduct the examinations in May would be futile if students are restricted from face to face interactions,” said Sarita Gangwar, who teaches Maths at Kendriya Vidyalaya NER, Bareilly.

A Twitter user Deepanjili said, “Sir, the postponement of CBSE exams was a good decision. But, it's too long, mid March or April would have been better. I condemn it”.

A CBSE board examination aspirant Sanskruti Patil hailed the government’s decision as she said, “Your best education minister sir. You know and understand our problem accordingly you help us come out of it.Thank you sir for best decision.student favourable decision”.

Another CBSE student made a request to not fail the students. “Thanks sir but please don't fail any student please sir it's a humble request sir”, he said.

Students and teachers had been requesting for postponement of examinations for the past one month. The Education Minister had conducted three online sessions throughout December to discuss problems of students and teachers.