Will Term 2 CBSE, ICSE Board Exams Be Cancelled? Supreme Court To Hear Plea

Board Exams 2022: The Supreme Court of India has agreed to hear a plea for cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other state and central education boards. Notably, the CBSE, the CISCE and some other state boards are conducting 2021-22 board exams in two terms and term 1 exams are already over. In many states, board exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana accepted the request for urgent listing of the writ petition. The matter will now be heard by a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The petition filed by students of 15 states has sought the top court’s intervention against the board exams of the CBSE, COSCE, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. The petitioners also requested alternative assessment methods instead of written exams.

CBSE, CISCE and some other boards have already conducted term 1 exams. The CISCE has also announced results of the term 1 or semester 1 exams.

CBSE and CISCE will conduct term 2 final exams in April. Both the boards will announce the final results, mentioning ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ status, after term 2 examinations.

In a recent notification, the CISCE has asked schools not to conduct pre-boards for semester 2 exams, unless schools have completed and revised ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) syllabi.

Results of CBSE term 1 board exams are awaited. It is expected to be released soon on cbseresults.nic.in.