Will Scale Up Efforts To Aid Early Childhood Care, Address Learning Loss: Reliance In Annual General Meet

Reliance Industries seeks to scale up efforts to address learning loss and support childhood care

In the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries today, Retail’s Director Isha Ambani while addressing the shareholders said that in the field of Education, Reliance Industries this year has started its academic session at the Jio Institute. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School will also be launched this year as an expansion to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The efforts, Ms Ambani added, will also be scaled up to support early childhood care and education. Reliance Industries has also partnered with organisations to address learning losses in foundational literacy and numeracy amongst children due to the pandemic.

The first batch in Jio Institute started its academic session last month. Jio Institute, located in Navi Mumbai, has started with two courses -- Postgraduate Programme in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Digital Marketing with a total of 120 students.

“Jio Institute was born out of a dream I shared with my husband Mukesh, to redefine higher education in India, and carry forward the legacy of our founder, my father-in-law Shri Dhirubhai Ambani,” Nita M Ambani, founder chairperson of Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research said earlier.

Retail’s Director Isha Ambani in the address today said: “In addition to continuing our focus on various programmes and initiatives, I am happy to share the launch of two new institutions -- Jio Institute has commenced academic session this year. We welcome the first batch of 120 students last month for postgraduate programme in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Digital Marketing.”

Ms Ambani further said that they will launch the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School as an expansion to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School this year adding: “This year we will also be scaling up our efforts to support early childhood care and education to benefit millions of children, specially for underprivileged communities.”

To address learning losses in foundational literacy and numeracy amongst children due to the pandemic, the Director said that Reliance Industries are partnering with international organizations.